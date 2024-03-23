Menu
“Stay clear of Verydarkman matter” – Samklef warns Davido

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial music producer, Samklef sends warning to popular singer Davido, telling him to avoid getting involved in Verydarkman’s arrest.

It would be recalled that the social media activist, Verydarkman was alleged to be in a police cell after being arrested for allegedly cyber bullying Tonto Dikeh.

Amid news of his alleged arrest, Samklef took to social media to warn Davido off from intervening in the matter.

He noted that he has forgiven them over their issue involving their twins and rebuked him for his issues with Pinnick.

Samklef vowed to drag Davido if he finds out that he tried to involve himself in the Verydarkman’s police arrest.

 

He wrote:

 

“Dear Davido,

I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you. However, I’m sending this message as a warning for you to stay clear of any involvement in the VDM matter, as you risk tarnishing your reputation again, like you did last time. Remember how you used the police to silence Blessings CEO and Abu? And now, you had to pay Pinnick 30 million back. You’re a great guy, but you messed up! This time, let the police handle it without interference. If I find out you’re involved, I’ll drag you on this social media like Nigerian generator.

Best regards, [SAMKLEF NONI OF THE 7TH HEAVEN ]”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
