SIMON EKPA WANTED IN Nigeria and 20 ‘violent criminals’ declared wanted in Southeast

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday declared Finland-based Simon Ekpa, a self-styled Biafra agitator wanted.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Also declared wanted alongside Ekpa was Chika Edoziem, another Biafra agitator, both of them disciples of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

They are among the 21 violent criminals declared wanted in the Southeast geopolitical zone

Ekpa and Edoziem were among 97 other persons the DHQ declared wanted for terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes.

Director of Defence, Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, displayed the names and photographs of the wanted persons in a poster he released on Saturday in Abuja.

The poster showed names and photographs of the wanted persons in various geopolitical zones and they were designated either as terrorists, kidnappers or persons behind violent crimes.

No bounty was placed on the 97 persons declared wanted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in 2022, the military declared 19 bandits wanted in the Northwest and placed a N5 million bounty on their heads.

It is not clear whether those declared wanted in 2022 have been captured or killed but names like Bello Turji and Halilu Babubu are still featured on the list released on Saturday.

The DHQ declared 43 persons wanted in the Northwest in connection with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

Among them are Alhaji Shingi, Malindi Yakubu, Boka, Dogo Gide, Halilu Sububu, Ado Aliero, Bello Turji, Dan Bokkolo, Labi Yadi, Nagala, Saidu Idris, Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

It declared 33 Boko Haram and Islamic State–West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists wanted in the Northeast.

Among them are Abu Zaida, Modu Sulum, Baba Data, Ahmad, Sani Teacher, Baa Sadiq, Abdul Saad, Kaka Abi, Mohammad Khalifa, Umar Tella, Abu Mutahid, Malam Mohammad, Malam Tahiru Baga, Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

Others declared wanted in the southeast included people known as Egede, Zuma, ThankGod, Gentle, Flavour, Mathew; High Chief Williams Agbor, Ebuka Nwaka, Obiemesi Chukwudi, aka Dan Chuk, David Chidiebube and Amobi Okafor, aka Temple.

The DHQ urged members of the public to report information about the wanted person via phone numbers: 090488450750, 09071230344, 08167291448, 09135783469, 09127140930 and 08146691704