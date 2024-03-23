Menu
South West

Rumpus as DSS invites Adeleke’s spokesman over alleged fake news

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

There is rumpus in Osun State after the spokesperson of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, was invited for probe by Department of State Service(DSS).
He was invited for allegedly sponsoring fake news against Femi, son of Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Nation reports an Abuja-based blogger published a news report, claiming that Femi is extorting Directors of Ministry of Marine.

The blogger was arrested by operatives of DSS and she reportedly confessed Rasheed sponsored the report.

Rasheed, in a statement, denied giving any report to an online publisher on Oyetola’s son, noting that he will meet investigators this weekend.

But the Governor’s spokesman filed an originating summon for the enforcement of his rights before a Federal High Court, Osogbo against DSS and Femi Oyetola.

Adeleke’s spokesman, in the suit number FHC/OS/C5/89/2024, sought for three reliefs including restraining order on DSS from inviting, arresting or detaining him.

Direct Entry: JAMB extends registration by 2 weeks
