“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable all those responsible for the horrific attack that claimed the lives of over 120 individuals and left 140 injured at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday evening.

In a national address on Saturday, Putin revealed that the assailants were apprehended while attempting to flee across the border into neighboring Ukraine. He condemned the heinous act and assured that both the perpetrators and their supporters would face justice for their actions.

Putin commended the efforts of medical professionals, military personnel, paramilitary agents, and civilians who worked tirelessly to rescue victims and restore order in the aftermath of the tragedy. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and declared March 24 as a day of national mourning.

The President announced the implementation of additional anti-terrorist measures in Moscow, the Moscow region, and across the nation to prevent further acts of violence. He assured that authorities were actively investigating the crime and had already detained all four direct perpetrators of the attack.

Describing the incident as an organized mass murder of innocent civilians, Putin emphasized that those responsible, including the organizers and instigators, would be swiftly and justly punished. He called for unity among the Russian people in the face of terrorism and expressed confidence in their resilience and determination to overcome such challenges.

Putin underscored the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and affirmed Russia’s commitment to working with other nations to eradicate this common enemy. He concluded by reaffirming the strength and unity of the Russian people, emphasizing their ability to withstand adversity and emerge stronger.