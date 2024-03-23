Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Presidential system too expensive, breeds corruption — Gani Adams

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Gani Adams, yesterday, backed calls for the country to return to a parliamentary system of government, insisting that the presidential system is too expensive and it breeds corruption across all sectors of government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Adams, who is the Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, also lamented the country’s security challenges, saying bandits and kidnappers are on the prowl daily.

Addressing newsmen at the 12th edition of the Eledumare Festival in Lagos, Adams, represented by Asoju Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, said the country’s present structure cannot take it anywhere.

His words: “As we celebrate the Eledumare festival, I also make a case for a complete overhaul of the structure of this country. I make a case for a parliamentary system of government, where the region will be allowed to function and prosper accordingly. Today in Nigeria, the country is faced with various challenges including economic, political and structural. The security challenges are also very alarming. Just last week about 16 soldiers of the Nigerian Army were murdered in Delta State. Bandits and kidnappers are daily on the prowl. The situation is becoming very unbearable.

“As far as I am concerned, I know for a fact that the present structure cannot help us in fulfilling the dreams of the country. The current system is very expensive, and it breeds corruption across all sectors of the government. So, I hope that if Nigeria is restructured along regional lines, we will be able to secure the future of our country and set a new path for a prosperous nation.

“Going forward, I hope that in the coming years, the Eledumare festival and all other festivals we celebrate annually will continue to attract more prospects in the future. Apart from the spiritual blessing expected by celebrating the Eledumare festival, I also believe that this festival will provide special grace, rewards and better opportunities for all our members to seek the face of the highest God.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
It is not rocket science!!! By Donu Kogbara
Next article
ISIS claims responsibility in deadly attack on Russia’s Crocus City Hall
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Uncensored on late son, ex-husband, Naira Marley

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abosede, the mother of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka...

Moscow terrorist attack: World sends condolences and condemnation

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governments around the world have condemned the act of...

ISIS claims responsibility in deadly attack on Russia’s Crocus City Hall

Naija247news Naija247news -
ISIS claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at Moscow's...

It is not rocket science!!! By Donu Kogbara

Naija247news Naija247news -
I’d like to draw your attention to two comments that caught...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Uncensored on late son, ex-husband, Naira Marley

Lifestyle News 0
Abosede, the mother of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka...

Moscow terrorist attack: World sends condolences and condemnation

Geopolitics 0
Governments around the world have condemned the act of...

ISIS claims responsibility in deadly attack on Russia’s Crocus City Hall

Geopolitics 0
ISIS claimed responsibility for a deadly attack at Moscow's...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading