Presidential system too expensive, breeds corruption — Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba, Gani Adams, yesterday, backed calls for the country to return to a parliamentary system of government, insisting that the presidential system is too expensive and it breeds corruption across all sectors of government.

Adams, who is the Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, also lamented the country’s security challenges, saying bandits and kidnappers are on the prowl daily.

Addressing newsmen at the 12th edition of the Eledumare Festival in Lagos, Adams, represented by Asoju Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, said the country’s present structure cannot take it anywhere.

His words: “As we celebrate the Eledumare festival, I also make a case for a complete overhaul of the structure of this country. I make a case for a parliamentary system of government, where the region will be allowed to function and prosper accordingly. Today in Nigeria, the country is faced with various challenges including economic, political and structural. The security challenges are also very alarming. Just last week about 16 soldiers of the Nigerian Army were murdered in Delta State. Bandits and kidnappers are daily on the prowl. The situation is becoming very unbearable.

“As far as I am concerned, I know for a fact that the present structure cannot help us in fulfilling the dreams of the country. The current system is very expensive, and it breeds corruption across all sectors of the government. So, I hope that if Nigeria is restructured along regional lines, we will be able to secure the future of our country and set a new path for a prosperous nation.

“Going forward, I hope that in the coming years, the Eledumare festival and all other festivals we celebrate annually will continue to attract more prospects in the future. Apart from the spiritual blessing expected by celebrating the Eledumare festival, I also believe that this festival will provide special grace, rewards and better opportunities for all our members to seek the face of the highest God.