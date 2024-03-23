Menu
Police foil kidnap attempt on Buruku-Kaduna highway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna State Police Command says its operatives foiled a kidnap attempt on Buruku-Kaduna highway on Thursday.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

He stated that the bandits were forced to retreat by the firepower of the personnel.

“On March 21, at 1300hrs, officers from the 47PMF attached to Buruku Police Station successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt by bandits along the Buruku-Kaduna highway.

“While conducting a routine crime prevention patrol along the highway, the vigilant PMF personnel spotted bandits near Corner Ugara and upon sighting the PMF personnel, the bandits opened fire, prompting an immediate response from the officers.

“In a display of remarkable courage and professionalism, the PMF personnel returned fire, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by the armed bandits.

“The exchange of gunfire forced the bandits to retreat into the nearby bush.

“Despite their attempts to evade capture, the bandits suffered fatal injuries during the confrontation,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Audu Ali, commended the bravery and swift action of the mobile policemen in preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

He urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

