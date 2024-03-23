Osun PDP, APC bicker over attempts to arrest govt officials

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have again traded blame over claims that the APC is planning to deploy hooded security operatives to arrest some state officials.

But the APC, in its response, urged the PDP not to drag it into problems the party created for itself out of mere desperation.

In a statement on Saturday, Osun PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi said such a move could destabilise the peace in the state, urging President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police to call security operatives to order over the said plot.

“We alert the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Service, of this developing threat to peace and stability of Osun State and urge the duo to caution members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over open threats and harassment of state officials.

“I want to call on President Bola Tinubu to caution members of his party in Osun because we will not allow our members to be harassed or victimized in the state. We seek Mr President’s immediate intervention.

“We are making this appeal on the premise that any hooded security operation against Osun state and party officials will amount to direct violation of the constitution and the fundamental human rights of those officials. We will not succumb to such threats and intimidation, it stated.

In a statement, the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, described the allegation as untrue, baseless, and a mere fabrication to avoid answering questions about fraudulent contract awards to families and friends of the governor.

“The handlers of Senator Ademola Adeleke are just being clever by half. They are perplexed and afraid to intelligently respond to our party’s revelation on how friends, family members, and cronies, of the governor, with no experience in road construction, were gifted multi-billion road contracts.”

“The state leadership of the PDP should leave the APC out of the problems it might have created for itself because of political desperation. If those who were involved in the maiming, killing, and kidnapping of innocent members of our party are being wanted by law enforcement agencies, the right thing for a law-abiding chairman to do is to direct the indicted members to answer the lawful summons of the security agencies, not teach them to act as fugitives as the mascot chairman of the PDP is currently doing.

“Osun PDP and its co-travellers are groping in the daylight because of the confusion their greed has imposed on the people of Osun,” the statement reads.