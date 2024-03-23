Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Kwara State, Oba AbdulRafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran is dead.

According to reports, the traditional ruler died in the wee hours of Saturday .

Vanguard Correspondent reliably gathered that he died in his mid-70s after a protracted illness that lasted over one year.

It was further gathered that the late monarch was declared dead sometimes last year during a protracted illness only to be announced alive later.

The press statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye also confirmed that the monarch joined his ancestors early hours Saturday.

Governor Abdulrazaq in the statement described the late monarch as “a peacemaker, a father figure to all, and a man who was passionate about the development of his kingdom.”

AbdulRazaq said the Oloro will be missed for his forthrightness, his commitment to peace and unity, and his successes.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness and Al-jannah Firdaus to Oba AbdulRafiu, and to give the people of Oro Kingdom and his family the strength to carry on his fine legacies.

Emir of Ilorin mourns

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, commiserated with the people of Oro kingdom in Kwara over the death of the Oloro of Oro, Oba Abdulrafiu Oyelaran, on Saturday.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Saturday in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari described the late Oyelaran as a ruler with a strong will for community and human capital development.

The emir, also the Chairman of Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, said the deceased was a peaceful man, innovative, and committed to the development of his community and subjects.

“The entire members of Kwara Traditional Rulers Council commiserate with the government and people of the state over the colossal loss.

“May Almighty Allah comfort the family members both immediate and extended, Oloro-in-Council, as well as residents of the community over the unfortunate incident,” the emir said.