Traditions and Culture

Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Kwara State, Oba AbdulRafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran is dead.

According to reports, the traditional ruler died in the wee hours of Saturday .

Vanguard Correspondent reliably gathered that he died in his mid-70s after a protracted illness that lasted over one year.

It was further gathered that the late monarch was declared dead sometimes last year during a protracted illness only to be announced alive later.

The press statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye also confirmed that the monarch joined his ancestors early hours Saturday.

Governor Abdulrazaq in the statement described the late monarch as “a peacemaker, a father figure to all, and a man who was passionate about the development of his kingdom.”

AbdulRazaq said the Oloro will be missed for his forthrightness, his commitment to peace and unity, and his successes.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness and Al-jannah Firdaus to Oba AbdulRafiu, and to give the people of Oro Kingdom and his family the strength to carry on his fine legacies.

Emir of Ilorin mourns
Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, commiserated with the people of Oro kingdom in Kwara over the death of the Oloro of Oro, Oba Abdulrafiu Oyelaran, on Saturday.

This is contained in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, on Saturday in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari described the late Oyelaran as a ruler with a strong will for community and human capital development.

The emir, also the Chairman of Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, said the deceased was a peaceful man, innovative, and committed to the development of his community and subjects.

“The entire members of Kwara Traditional Rulers Council commiserate with the government and people of the state over the colossal loss.

“May Almighty Allah comfort the family members both immediate and extended, Oloro-in-Council, as well as residents of the community over the unfortunate incident,” the emir said.

Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers
“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

