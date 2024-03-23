NSCDC arrests 7 suspected rail tracks vandals in Plateau

March 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has arrested seven persons suspected to have vandalised railway tracks and slippers in the state.

Alexander Barunde, its commandant, while parading the suspects in Jos on Friday, said they were arrested at Kwakwi community in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the arrest followed intelligence report from some members of the community.

Barunde said that items recovered from the suspected vandals included 60 pieces of railway tracks, 30 slippers and other materials.

”The suspects loaded the items in two trucks and were heading to a yet-to-be identified destination.

”My men apprehended and brought them here for interrogation.

”The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

One of the suspects, Ahmed Mohammed, claimed he did not know that the items were vandalised, adding that they were only contracted to convey them.