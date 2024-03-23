Nigeria’s UI Makes 13th position as Top 10 Universities in Africa for 2024 Revealed

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

EduRank, a leading source for social media analytics in the education sector, has disclosed the top 10 universities in Africa for 2024. The rankings, recently published and accessed by Legit.ng, shed light on the continent’s premier tertiary institutions.

Drawing on factors such as research outputs, non-academic prominence, and alumni influence, EduRank conducted an extensive analysis of 24.5 million citations from 2.16 million academic publications across 1,104 universities in Africa to determine the standings.

Despite Nigeria’s prominent role in higher education, no Nigerian university secured a spot in the top 10. However, the University of Ibadan (UI) emerged as Nigeria’s highest-ranked institution, claiming the 13th position in Africa and 1,057th globally. Following closely, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) secured the 23rd spot in Africa and 1,431st globally.

Here are the top 10 universities in Africa for 2024:

1. University of Cape Town

2. University of the Witwatersrand

3. University of Stellenbosch

4. University of Pretoria

5. Cairo University

6. University of KwaZulu-Natal

7. Makerere University

8. University of Nairobi

9. University of Johannesburg

10. University of South Africa

These institutions, renowned for their academic excellence and research contributions, stand as pillars of higher education across the continent.

For the complete Africa ranking, visit EduRank’s official website.

Proposed Wigwe University

In other news, a captivating video showcasing the envisioned design of Wigwe University recently surfaced. Scheduled to launch within the next year, Wigwe University was the brainchild of Herbert Wigwe, a revered entrepreneur who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in the USA on February 9, 2024.

Wigwe envisioned establishing one of Africa’s foremost universities, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a steadfast commitment to academic excellence. His ambitious project aimed to raise the standard of higher education in Africa and cultivate future leaders across various disciplines.

As the educational landscape continues to evolve, initiatives like Wigwe University underscore the significance of investing in education and nurturing innovation within academia.