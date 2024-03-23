New Cement Price Unveiled as BUA Announces Profit Decline Due to Forex Loss

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

BUA Cement has disclosed a decline in profits, following its recent reduction in cement prices attributed to intervention by the federal government. The company reported a profit before tax of N67.23 billion for the fiscal year 2024. This represents a 44% decrease from the N120.15 billion reported in 2022, primarily due to a significant foreign exchange loss of N69.96 billion in 2023, compared to N5.5 billion in the previous year.

Despite the decline in profits, BUA Cement has approved attractive dividends for its shareholders. The company declared a profit after tax of N69.45 billion in 2023, down from N101.01 billion in 2022. Additionally, it recommended a payment of N2.00 dividend per share of 50 kobo each for shareholders’ approval, derived from the profits declared in 2022.

Despite recording a 27.4% increase in revenue to N459.99 billion in 2023, BUA faced challenges in the business environment, characterized by rising production costs and operating challenges. Revenue from the sale of bagged cement rose to N458.05 billion in 2023, while revenue from bulk cement increased to N1.95 billion.

The company’s production costs surged to N276.04 billion in 2023, attributed to naira devaluation and inflation. Energy consumption costs also rose to N123.27 billion, contributing significantly to the overall cost of sales.

Earlier, BUA Cement, along with other major cement manufacturers in Nigeria, agreed to lower cement prices following discussions with the government. However, market forces prevented the implementation of the proposed price reduction. BUA Cement initially announced a price cut to N3,500 per bag but was unable to enforce it due to market dynamics.

In a bid to prioritize employee welfare amidst economic challenges, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group, approved a 50% increase in workers’ salaries. This decision, communicated through an internal memo, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting its workforce amid rising inflation and economic uncertainties.

As BUA Cement navigates through fluctuating market conditions, the company remains focused on delivering quality products while addressing the evolving needs of its stakeholders.