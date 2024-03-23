Menu
Food Inflation

New Cement Price Unveiled as BUA Announces Profit Decline Due to Forex Loss

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

BUA Cement has disclosed a decline in profits, following its recent reduction in cement prices attributed to intervention by the federal government. The company reported a profit before tax of N67.23 billion for the fiscal year 2024. This represents a 44% decrease from the N120.15 billion reported in 2022, primarily due to a significant foreign exchange loss of N69.96 billion in 2023, compared to N5.5 billion in the previous year.

Despite the decline in profits, BUA Cement has approved attractive dividends for its shareholders. The company declared a profit after tax of N69.45 billion in 2023, down from N101.01 billion in 2022. Additionally, it recommended a payment of N2.00 dividend per share of 50 kobo each for shareholders’ approval, derived from the profits declared in 2022.

Despite recording a 27.4% increase in revenue to N459.99 billion in 2023, BUA faced challenges in the business environment, characterized by rising production costs and operating challenges. Revenue from the sale of bagged cement rose to N458.05 billion in 2023, while revenue from bulk cement increased to N1.95 billion.

The company’s production costs surged to N276.04 billion in 2023, attributed to naira devaluation and inflation. Energy consumption costs also rose to N123.27 billion, contributing significantly to the overall cost of sales.

Earlier, BUA Cement, along with other major cement manufacturers in Nigeria, agreed to lower cement prices following discussions with the government. However, market forces prevented the implementation of the proposed price reduction. BUA Cement initially announced a price cut to N3,500 per bag but was unable to enforce it due to market dynamics.

In a bid to prioritize employee welfare amidst economic challenges, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group, approved a 50% increase in workers’ salaries. This decision, communicated through an internal memo, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting its workforce amid rising inflation and economic uncertainties.

As BUA Cement navigates through fluctuating market conditions, the company remains focused on delivering quality products while addressing the evolving needs of its stakeholders.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

