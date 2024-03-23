Menu
Moscow Attack: Nigeria commiserates with Russia

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria on Saturday commiserated with the Government and people of Russia over the attack at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow.

No fewer than 115 died in the attacks with over 140 others injured.

Four people directly involved in the Moscow concert hall attack are among 11 detained, Russia’s security chief tells President Putin.

A large fire engulfed the roof of the complex and dramatic video shows panicked concertgoers taking cover as shots and explosions ring out.

The White House said it is working to find out more about the situation and Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.

While rescuers are busily combing through the wreckage at the site of the Crocus Concert Hall, people in Moscow have been queuing to donate blood for the victims of the attack.

It was also reported earlier that the Russian national football team would donate blood.

Reacting to the attacks, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar in a statement expressed the country’s heartfelt condolences, and equally assuring the government of Russia of Nigeria’s support.

Tuggar stated: “We convey our deepest condolences to the people and Government of the Russian Federation on the tragic attack carried out at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow that resulted in the death of innocent people and injuries to more than a hundred others.

“The Government and people of Nigeria commiserate with the victims of this tragic attack and pray for the repose of their souls.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of those injured.

“At this challenging time, we stand in brotherhood with the government and Russian Federation and send our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Russian president, His Excellency Vladimir Putin.”

