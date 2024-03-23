Menu
Lifestyle News

Mark Zuckerberg Treats Himself to $300 Million Superyacht

By: Naija247news

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly treated himself to a lavish purchase: a $300 million super yacht named Launchpad, as per The Sun and New York Post. The 287-foot vessel recently arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is said to have multiple decks with a dark blue hull.

Constructed by Feadship, it’s among the few motor yachts over 100 meters worldwide. The nine-figure cost reflects Zuckerberg’s substantial wealth, which Forbes estimates at around $178 billion, largely attributed to Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Threads, which he co-founded about 20 years ago.

