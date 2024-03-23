Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Makinde deems Governors’ State Police Memoranda as Time-Wasting

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dismissed the idea of submitting memoranda for state police, calling it futile. In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Makinde criticized the submission of reports by 16 governors to the National Economic Council (NEC) in support of state police, labeling it as ineffective.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While NEC acknowledged receiving memoranda from 16 governors advocating for state police, 20 governors were yet to submit their reports, delaying further action on the matter.

Makinde clarified his stance, stating, “I did not submit any memorandum on state police,” and expressed skepticism about the approach. He believes that the issue of state police should be addressed by the National Assembly due to its constitutional nature, rather than by NEC or the National Security Adviser.

According to Makinde, the National Assembly is better equipped to handle the matter, and once addressed at the federal level, it can be replicated at the state level through the state houses of assembly.

The debate over state police has been ongoing in Nigeria for a long time, gaining traction due to the country’s deteriorating security situation. Various groups, including regional socio-political organizations and state governments, have advocated for state police as a solution to security challenges.

States like those in the South-West and South-East have already established their security outfits, such as Amotekun and Ebube Agu, respectively. However, these initiatives are seeking federal government approval, including authorization to bear assault rifles like AK-47s to combat insurgents.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
DHQ Confirms Recovery of Decomposing Hearts of Slain Soldiers in Delta State
Next article
Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable...

Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in...

Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In a significant move bolstering educational ties between Nigeria...

DHQ Confirms Recovery of Decomposing Hearts of Slain Soldiers in Delta State

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Defence Headquarters provided a grim update on the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Geopolitics 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable...

Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

Traditions and Culture 0
By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in...

Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers

Bilateral Ties 0
In a significant move bolstering educational ties between Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading