Makinde deems Governors’ State Police Memoranda as Time-Wasting

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dismissed the idea of submitting memoranda for state police, calling it futile. In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Makinde criticized the submission of reports by 16 governors to the National Economic Council (NEC) in support of state police, labeling it as ineffective.

While NEC acknowledged receiving memoranda from 16 governors advocating for state police, 20 governors were yet to submit their reports, delaying further action on the matter.

Makinde clarified his stance, stating, “I did not submit any memorandum on state police,” and expressed skepticism about the approach. He believes that the issue of state police should be addressed by the National Assembly due to its constitutional nature, rather than by NEC or the National Security Adviser.

According to Makinde, the National Assembly is better equipped to handle the matter, and once addressed at the federal level, it can be replicated at the state level through the state houses of assembly.

The debate over state police has been ongoing in Nigeria for a long time, gaining traction due to the country’s deteriorating security situation. Various groups, including regional socio-political organizations and state governments, have advocated for state police as a solution to security challenges.

States like those in the South-West and South-East have already established their security outfits, such as Amotekun and Ebube Agu, respectively. However, these initiatives are seeking federal government approval, including authorization to bear assault rifles like AK-47s to combat insurgents.