LP National Chairman Allegedly Plotting Suspension of Peter Obi, Claims Embattled Treasurer

Labour Party Treasurer Speaks Out on Suspension and Corruption Allegations

In an exclusive interview, Mrs. Oluchi Opara, the National Treasurer of the Labour Party, addressed her recent six-month suspension from the party and the corruption allegations surrounding the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure. Speaking with AYOOLA OLASUPO, she shed light on various issues plaguing the party, including financial mismanagement and internal conflicts.

When asked about her suspension, Opara expressed disbelief, stating that it was unjustified and merely an attempt to divert attention from the corruption allegations against Abure. She emphasized the need for accountability and urged Abure to address the accusations directly instead of resorting to suspension tactics.

Regarding allegations of Abure attempting to suspend Peter Obi, Opara highlighted widespread rumors suggesting such actions. She accused Abure of manipulating state chairmen to maintain control and evade scrutiny.

Despite claims by the 36 state chairmen dismissing corruption allegations against Abure, Opara remained steadfast in her stance. She stressed the importance of the ongoing legal proceedings and called for transparency and honesty from all party members.

As the national treasurer, Opara revealed that she was sidelined by Abure in financial matters, raising concerns about misuse of party funds. She lamented the lack of accountability and transparency, citing instances where party resources were mismanaged.

In response to allegations of mishandling funds raised during nomination forms sales and fundraising events, Opara demanded accountability from Abure. She questioned the party’s financial management, pointing to unfulfilled promises and financial struggles despite substantial revenue.

Opara also accused Abure of failing to remit donations received during Peter Obi’s campaign tour in the United States, citing evidence of online fundraising activities. She called for an investigation into the missing funds and held Abure responsible for their mismanagement.

Despite facing accusations of being a mole within the party, Opara dismissed such claims as attempts to discredit her. She reiterated her commitment to accountability and transparency, citing her track record of service to the party.

Regarding her suspension and potential defection, Opara affirmed her dedication to the Labour Party and vowed to pursue justice through legal channels. She criticized the party leadership for their handling of the conflict and called for Abure’s removal to restore integrity.

In light of the economic challenges facing the country, Opara urged the federal government to address the plight of Nigerians. She called for empathy and action to alleviate hardship and emphasized the importance of responsive governance in times of crisis.