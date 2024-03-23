Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

LP crisis: Resign now to avoid further disgrace, Rasheed Bamishe advice Julius Abure

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Lagos chairman of the Labour Party, (LP) Rasheed Bamishe has urged the National Chairman Julius Abure to resign to sustain the party’s integrity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bamishe said Abure should prioritise the party interest while a Caretaker National Chairman should be appointed to organise State Congresses before convening the National Convention.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Lagos on Saturday, Bamishe called on the National Working Committee, members of the party Board of Trustees and other relevant stakeholders to prevent Abure from holding his proposed National Convention on March 27, 2024.

“We urge Barrister Abure to leave the Party now because the litany of corrupt cases against him has done collateral damage to the image of the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party which was formed by the founding fathers to be a beckon of hope for millions of Nigerians is gradually being destroyed by Barrister Abure and this should not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Bamishe added that Abure was free to create his political party and manage its business but declared the Labour Party as a democratic organisation cannot function as a one-man show.

He claimed that allegations of dishonesty, forgery, and fabrication of signatures have brought public shame and embarrassment to the Labour Party’s National Chairman.

“Even if all these allegations are not true, the reasonable option open to the embattled Labour Party National Chairman is to step aside to pave the way for thorough investigations into the cases of alleged fraud against him.

“In a civilized clime, Barrister Abure should have exited office since the flurry of fraud cases against him became public knowledge but because of the culture of impunity in Nigeria, he is still clinging to power.

“Barrister Abure should tell the world where the National Convention of Labour Party in which he emerged as National Chairman was held.

“Barrister Abure is plotting to install himself again as the National Chairman of Labour Party through another illegal Convention and this should not be allowed to happen,” he stressed.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to unite to seek all legitimate options including litigation to make sure Abure is removed from office to restore credibility, dignity, and integrity to the party.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen abduct 10 travellers in Benue
Next article
Boosting Efforts to Uncover Tuberculosis Cases in Nigeria
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Delta State Ohoro Forrest Attack: Police confirm gruesome murder of 6 officers

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday confirmed that six...

Don’t insult political leaders, Gov Eno charges party members

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
*Receives over 37000 opposition members to party By Egufe Yafugborhi...

Osun PDP, APC bicker over attempts to arrest govt officials

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State...

‘Absurd ’- Zelensky’s aide slams Putin for linking Ukraine to concert hall attack

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Ukraine has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for linking...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Delta State Ohoro Forrest Attack: Police confirm gruesome murder of 6 officers

Nigeria Police Force 0
The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday confirmed that six...

Don’t insult political leaders, Gov Eno charges party members

Political parties 0
*Receives over 37000 opposition members to party By Egufe Yafugborhi...

Osun PDP, APC bicker over attempts to arrest govt officials

Political parties 0
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading