LP crisis: Resign now to avoid further disgrace, Rasheed Bamishe advice Julius Abure

Lagos chairman of the Labour Party, (LP) Rasheed Bamishe has urged the National Chairman Julius Abure to resign to sustain the party’s integrity.

Bamishe said Abure should prioritise the party interest while a Caretaker National Chairman should be appointed to organise State Congresses before convening the National Convention.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Lagos on Saturday, Bamishe called on the National Working Committee, members of the party Board of Trustees and other relevant stakeholders to prevent Abure from holding his proposed National Convention on March 27, 2024.

“We urge Barrister Abure to leave the Party now because the litany of corrupt cases against him has done collateral damage to the image of the Labour Party.

“The Labour Party which was formed by the founding fathers to be a beckon of hope for millions of Nigerians is gradually being destroyed by Barrister Abure and this should not be allowed to continue,” he said.

Bamishe added that Abure was free to create his political party and manage its business but declared the Labour Party as a democratic organisation cannot function as a one-man show.

He claimed that allegations of dishonesty, forgery, and fabrication of signatures have brought public shame and embarrassment to the Labour Party’s National Chairman.

“Even if all these allegations are not true, the reasonable option open to the embattled Labour Party National Chairman is to step aside to pave the way for thorough investigations into the cases of alleged fraud against him.

“In a civilized clime, Barrister Abure should have exited office since the flurry of fraud cases against him became public knowledge but because of the culture of impunity in Nigeria, he is still clinging to power.

“Barrister Abure should tell the world where the National Convention of Labour Party in which he emerged as National Chairman was held.

“Barrister Abure is plotting to install himself again as the National Chairman of Labour Party through another illegal Convention and this should not be allowed to happen,” he stressed.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to unite to seek all legitimate options including litigation to make sure Abure is removed from office to restore credibility, dignity, and integrity to the party.