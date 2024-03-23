Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Lai Mohammed: How Fake News Almost Ended His 40-Year Marriage

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former Information Minister Reveals
Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the former Minister of Information and National Orientation, shared a startling revelation at an event commemorating Prof. Wole Soyinka’s 90th birthday in Lagos. He recounted how the scourge of fake news on social media nearly destroyed his four-decade-long marriage.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Reflecting on his tenure as minister, Mohammed highlighted the rampant spread of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation as one of the major challenges he encountered. However, he underscored the personal toll it took on his life, particularly his marriage.

Mohammed narrated an incident from 2018 when his wife woke him up in the middle of the night to discuss a serious matter. She expressed concern over rumors circulating on social media alleging that he had stashed away a staggering $1.3 billion in an overseas account. The accusation, delivered in Yoruba language, left Mohammed stunned and scrambling to debunk the falsehood.

Despite Mohammed’s efforts to reassure his wife and present evidence to refute the claim, she remained troubled by the rumors. Her distress was compounded by the pressure from friends who believed the fake news and questioned her about the alleged hidden wealth.

The former minister emphasized the damaging impact of fake news not only on individuals but also on societal trust and cohesion. He cited examples of widespread misinformation during his time in government, including the infamous “Jubril from Sudan” conspiracy theory about former President Buhari.

Mohammed warned about the proliferation of fake news, fueled by advancements in technology such as Artificial Intelligence and deep learning. He called for decisive action to combat the spread of false information, urging media organizations and social media platforms to prioritize the integrity of information and adopt robust regulatory measures.

In conclusion, Mohammed emphasized the need for accountability, urging social media platforms to take proactive steps to detect and remove harmful content while safeguarding freedom of expression.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops rescue 78 women, children, kill 5 ISWAP terrorists in Northeast
Next article
DHQ Confirms Recovery of Decomposing Hearts of Slain Soldiers in Delta State
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable...

Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in...

Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In a significant move bolstering educational ties between Nigeria...

Makinde deems Governors’ State Police Memoranda as Time-Wasting

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dismissed the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Putin Vows Justice for Moscow Attack Victims, Declares National Mourning Day”

Geopolitics 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to hold accountable...

Oloro of Oro kingdom dies in Kwara

Traditions and Culture 0
By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in...

Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers

Bilateral Ties 0
In a significant move bolstering educational ties between Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading