Lai Mohammed: How Fake News Almost Ended His 40-Year Marriage

Former Information Minister Reveals

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the former Minister of Information and National Orientation, shared a startling revelation at an event commemorating Prof. Wole Soyinka’s 90th birthday in Lagos. He recounted how the scourge of fake news on social media nearly destroyed his four-decade-long marriage.

Reflecting on his tenure as minister, Mohammed highlighted the rampant spread of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation as one of the major challenges he encountered. However, he underscored the personal toll it took on his life, particularly his marriage.

Mohammed narrated an incident from 2018 when his wife woke him up in the middle of the night to discuss a serious matter. She expressed concern over rumors circulating on social media alleging that he had stashed away a staggering $1.3 billion in an overseas account. The accusation, delivered in Yoruba language, left Mohammed stunned and scrambling to debunk the falsehood.

Despite Mohammed’s efforts to reassure his wife and present evidence to refute the claim, she remained troubled by the rumors. Her distress was compounded by the pressure from friends who believed the fake news and questioned her about the alleged hidden wealth.

The former minister emphasized the damaging impact of fake news not only on individuals but also on societal trust and cohesion. He cited examples of widespread misinformation during his time in government, including the infamous “Jubril from Sudan” conspiracy theory about former President Buhari.

Mohammed warned about the proliferation of fake news, fueled by advancements in technology such as Artificial Intelligence and deep learning. He called for decisive action to combat the spread of false information, urging media organizations and social media platforms to prioritize the integrity of information and adopt robust regulatory measures.

In conclusion, Mohammed emphasized the need for accountability, urging social media platforms to take proactive steps to detect and remove harmful content while safeguarding freedom of expression.