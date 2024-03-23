Menu
“Iyanya Yet to Address Cheating Allegations from Yvonne Nelson Despite Promises”

By: The Editor

Date:

‘Kukere ‘ singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, last year had promised to respond to the allegations levelled against him by his ex-Ghanaian girlfriend, Yvonne Nelson that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

But almost a year after the beautiful actress and mother of one made that allegation, as contained in her memoir, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ Iyanya hasn’t found his voice to either refute the allegations or confirm them.

Yvonne Nelson had alleged in her book that an insider revealed to her that Tonto Dikeh always visited Iyanya and sometimes slept over whenever she (Yvonne) returned to Ghana. She confessed to being heartbroken after confirming the allegations.

However, instead of responding to the allegations, Iyanya kept putting off the evil day, while claiming that he endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing he was featured in it.

In his recent interview with the Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, the ‘Kukere’ crooner recalled that he promised to respond to the allegations, but declined doing so.

“I know I promise to address the allegations she made in her book, but I’m not ready to respond. I’m not going to respond to stuff like that, being me comes with a lot of madness,” he said. He, however, confirmed that they were still on good terms and communicate regularly.

“I endorsed Yvonne Nelson’s book without knowing I was in the book. We were cool, we still talk to this day, so I didn’t know that I was in the book. When the book came out, everywhere was buzzing. People were telling me I was in the book. But I have not read it till now,” Iyanya stated.

Be that as it may, the question on everyone’s lips is: when will the loverboy singer be bold enough to clear his name of the allegations of cheating?

