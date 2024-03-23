Menu
“Hustle so your kids can marry for love and not hunger” – Bella Okagbue advises

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 23, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

BBNaija star, Bella Okagbue has counselled Nigerian parents on the very significance of hustle for the betterment of their kids.

Taking to the microblogging platform, X, the reality TV star noted that 99% of Nigerians are solely interested in hyping and profiting off other people’s wealth without considering its source.

She said that it is really depressing how a person’s riches is the sole factor that determines their status in society, adding that it seems like working illicit occupations has become commonplace in this day and age.

Her words:

“99% of Nigerians don’t care about how you make your money. They just want to hype you and tap into your wealth without caring about your source of income. It even feels like doing an illegal job is normalised in this day and age. You’d be seen as important in the society if you are rich and it’s quite sad cause I don’t want to bring up my kids in such an environment where they think it’s okay to hurt people to get there or it’s okay to marry people that you cannot account for their source of income. Hustle o, so you can give your kids the best life so your kids can marry for love and not for hunger so in their own world they would never be able to relate to certain lifestyle or associate with certain people. Most importantly, teach them contentment so when it’s not all rosy, they’d never look the wrong way.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
