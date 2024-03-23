Gunmen abduct 10 travellers in Benue

Ten people were reportedly kidnapped at the Taraba/Benue border community in Jootar, in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle who escaped being kidnapped narrated the attack.

The source stated that the driver of the Sharon bus explained that he picked up the passengers at Takum junction in Wukari, Taraba State and that they were 10 in number.

He said, “He was to drop them (passengers) in Gboko where they ought to connect the vehicle to Akure.

“They took his phone. He had to use somebody’s phone to call me as soon as the incident happened. He is somebody I know very well.

“The incident happened around noon on Friday. That is what he told me. He picked them up from Takum, and the incident happened just 2 km from there in Jootar, Ukum LGA.”

The driver was said to have reported the case at the Jootar police station.

When contacted, the lawmaker who represents Ukum State Constituency in the State Assembly, Ezra Nyiyongo, said he received such a report.

He said, “I was told that a vehicle was intercepted. According to what I heard since I am not the one who spoke with the driver, he said he picked those people from Wukari, Taraba State, and not in any school and was conveying them to Gboko.

“From Gboko, according to him, they were going to Akure for menial jobs. I am not quite sure. I am just reporting from the driver’s words. They were intercepted in Jootar in Ukum LGA.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the LG, Victor Iorzaa, said he could not confirm the incident, stating that both the council Divisional Police Officer nor the Chief Security Officer of the local government claimed not to have the report.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, said the command was not aware of the incident.