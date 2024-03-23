Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state urges unity in Middle Belt region

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has called on states within the Middle Belt to unite for the development of the region.

He made the call on Saturday during the dedication of the ECWA Gospel Church in Kulishin village, Shongom Local Government Area, Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ECWA Gospel Church was built and donated to the community by Mr Jerry Damara, Managing Director /CEO of Mesotho Group and former member of the House of Representatives.

While congratulating members of the church for the edifice, Mutfwang reminded them of the need to rekindle brotherhood among one another, support and promote the region to glory to God.

“It is indeed a great privilege and honour to be here to sharpen one another; to build one another.

“We have come to fellowship with you and to assure you that you are our brothers, and we hope that God will sustain and prosper the fellowship existing between us.

“My prayer as I have trusted God for the people of Plateau State, trust God that all of us that God has deposited in the Middle Belt of Nigeria will come together.

“Under the glory that God has deposited in our land and in our time, it will come to manifestation, and Nigeria will be better for it,” he said.

While admonishing the congregants on the need for genuine relationship with God, Mutfwang reiterated that God desires the heart more than physical structures, hence the need for genuine fellowship with God.

“We thank God for this institution that Hon Jerry Damara and his friends have built for God.

“Like the preacher and other speakers have said, God does not reside in structures built by the hands of men but in our hearts.

“So I pray for all of us that our hearts will be the greatest place of worship of God, may this structure indeed give glory to God, and may God’s blessings be upon us and help us to worship Him always,” he said.

Earlier, Rev. Silas Yako, guest speaker at the event, while delivering the message entitled “Setting a good example” urged Christians to live more by examples in their actions rather than words.

NAN also reports that among the dignitaries present at the event were former President Yakubu Gowon, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof.Jerry Gana, and Mr Isa El-Buba. (NAN)