Give Finidi Super Eagles job — Ex-Super Eagles player Fuludu urges NFF

Ex-Nigerian international, Edema Fuludu, has urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to offer fellow Super Eagles player George Finidi the senior national team job.

Jose Peseiro vacated the post after leading Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, which the Eagles lost to the hosts 1-2.

Fuludu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday that, with the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly match on Friday, Finidi has shown that he is the right man for the job.

According to him, the leadership of NFF should look within the shores of the country for the appointment of a new gaffer for the Eagles.

“Finidi is calm, composed, and has coaching qualifications to handle the team perfectly.

“As far as I am concerned, he is not someone that can be easily influenced.

“He is capable of handling the players, having understudied the former foreign coach, Jose Peseiro,” he said.

The ex-international said he was very happy over the victory over the Ghanaian team by the Super Eagles.

He added that such a victory would also improve the eagle’s team’s spirit and raise the world’s ranking.

“I have been saying that employing an indigenous coach for Super Eagles will bring the best out of our national players because he will understand the team better than the foreigners,” he said.

NAN reports that Super Eagles interim head coach George Finidi has praised his players following the team’s victory against Black Stars at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Friday night.

NAN reports that the coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, spoke highly of Finidi’s Super Eagles ahead of the game.

The Ghanaian coach said he has taken his time to highlight Nigeria’s quality players on the wings and other players who could make a difference.

“They have strong and experienced players, even though I guess not all of them are here. I think they have a very, very strong squad,” Addo said on the official webpage of the Ghana Football Association. (NAN)