Manufacturing

FG Vows Support for Local Meter Manufacturers

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting local meter manufacturers as part of efforts to enhance local content development and stimulate growth in the industrial sector.

During a visit to Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd. (MEMMCOL) in Mowe, Ogun State, Adelabu assured local manufacturers of government support in accessing affordable funding and long-term capital to sustain their operations.

Adelabu stressed the importance of prioritizing patronage of locally produced goods, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to promote indigenous industries.

He also announced plans to introduce legislation mandating local content in the power sector, similar to the regulations in the oil and gas industry, and emphasized the need for comprehensive plans for full backward integration and technical training.

The minister outlined the Presidential Metering Initiatives’ goal of installing two million to 2.5 million meters annually over the next five years, emphasizing the collaborative efforts required from all stakeholders to address significant metering gaps.

Commending MOMAS for its contributions to bridging the metering gap, Adelabu pledged government support for the company’s expansion plans and underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment for local manufacturers to thrive.

In response, Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman of MOMAS, expressed gratitude for the minister’s support and called for sustained government commitment to local industries. Balogun highlighted MOMAS’s capability in meter manufacturing and urged increased government support to facilitate raw material procurement and explore export opportunities.

As Nigeria’s sole Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in meter production, MOMAS is positioned to meet the nation’s metering needs, with partnerships extending to other African countries.

Balogun emphasized the need for continued local patronage to support MOMAS’s investment in Nigeria’s industrial development and urged the government to leverage the company’s capabilities by prioritizing its products.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

