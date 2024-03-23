FG Vows Support for Local Meter Manufacturers

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting local meter manufacturers as part of efforts to enhance local content development and stimulate growth in the industrial sector.

During a visit to Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd. (MEMMCOL) in Mowe, Ogun State, Adelabu assured local manufacturers of government support in accessing affordable funding and long-term capital to sustain their operations.

Adelabu stressed the importance of prioritizing patronage of locally produced goods, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to promote indigenous industries.

He also announced plans to introduce legislation mandating local content in the power sector, similar to the regulations in the oil and gas industry, and emphasized the need for comprehensive plans for full backward integration and technical training.

The minister outlined the Presidential Metering Initiatives’ goal of installing two million to 2.5 million meters annually over the next five years, emphasizing the collaborative efforts required from all stakeholders to address significant metering gaps.

Commending MOMAS for its contributions to bridging the metering gap, Adelabu pledged government support for the company’s expansion plans and underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment for local manufacturers to thrive.

In response, Mr Kola Balogun, Chairman of MOMAS, expressed gratitude for the minister’s support and called for sustained government commitment to local industries. Balogun highlighted MOMAS’s capability in meter manufacturing and urged increased government support to facilitate raw material procurement and explore export opportunities.

As Nigeria’s sole Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in meter production, MOMAS is positioned to meet the nation’s metering needs, with partnerships extending to other African countries.

Balogun emphasized the need for continued local patronage to support MOMAS’s investment in Nigeria’s industrial development and urged the government to leverage the company’s capabilities by prioritizing its products.