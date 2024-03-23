Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

EFCC arrest 20 internet fraudsters in Ibadan

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 23, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty suspected internet fraudsters.

The Commission said the alleged fraudsters were arrested on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in the Akobo area of Ibadan.

Their arrest followed actionable intelligence on their suspected fraudulent internet-related activities.

Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, twelve laptops, forty-one(41) mobile phones, one PlayStation 5, one television set and other incriminating documents among others.

The anti-graft agency added that they would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NSCDC arrests 7 suspected rail tracks vandals in Plateau
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSCDC arrests 7 suspected rail tracks vandals in Plateau

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Plateau Command of the Nigeria...

Mark Zuckerberg Treats Himself to $300 Million Superyacht

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly treated himself to a lavish purchase:...

US Secretary of State Pushes for Ceasefire in the Middle East Amidst Israeli Offensive

Naija247news Naija247news -
  The US Secretary of State has embarked on another...

Tinubu may announce new minimum wage on Workers’ Day

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  A member of the National Minimum Wage Committee has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSCDC arrests 7 suspected rail tracks vandals in Plateau

CrimeWatch 0
March 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Plateau Command of the Nigeria...

Mark Zuckerberg Treats Himself to $300 Million Superyacht

Lifestyle News 0
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly treated himself to a lavish purchase:...

US Secretary of State Pushes for Ceasefire in the Middle East Amidst Israeli Offensive

Geopolitics 0
  The US Secretary of State has embarked on another...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading