Ebenezer Obey Shares Survival Story After Prostate Surgery: A Testament of Faith and Resilience

Renowned musician, Ebenezer Obey, has revealed the harrowing tale of his battle with prostate surgery, a life-threatening ordeal that nearly claimed his life. Speaking to Saturday Beats, the legendary artist expressed gratitude for surviving the surgery at the age of 82, attributing his recovery to the grace of God. He extended heartfelt appreciation to his supporters, friends, fans, and well-wishers for their prayers and visits during his hospitalization at Kelina Hospital, Lagos.

Recalling his divine revelation during the trying period, Obey shared, “God made it clear that my work on earth was not yet complete, and He had more assignments for me.” Determined to fulfill his divine mandate, he pledged to share his full testimony during his upcoming 82nd birthday celebration on April 3.

Despite initial apprehensions, Obey commended the expertise of Nigerian medical professionals and the power of prayer for aiding his recuperation. He disclosed plans to raise awareness about prostate enlargement through a forthcoming song, drawing from his personal experience to educate the public about the condition, which affects males aged 40 and above.

Reflecting on his health journey, Obey revealed undergoing major leg surgery two years prior, overcoming complications with unwavering faith. He acknowledged the pivotal role of music in his life, expressing uncertainty about his survival without his musical pursuits.

Looking ahead, Obey outlined philanthropic initiatives to mark his birthday, including visits to nine locations such as the Pacelli School for the Blind and Lepers’ Colony in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The celebratory activities will culminate in a thanksgiving service at the Decross Gospel Mission, Lagos, on April 3, 2024.

Through his resilience and unwavering faith, Ebenezer Obey continues to inspire hope and resilience, embodying the unstoppable flight of destiny amidst life’s challenges.