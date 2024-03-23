Direct Entry: JAMB extends registration by 2 weeks

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced an extension of its Direct Entry registration by two weeks.

The board explained in a statement by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin,that the action was aimed at enabling all candidates desirous of registration to do so.

Recall that JAMB commenced the 2024 Direct Entry registration on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024, and was to have concluded it on Thursday, 28th March, 2024.

JAMB,in the statement, said that, on subsequent consideration, it has now extended the exercise by two weeks from Wednesday, 28th March, 2024, consequently bringing the registration to a close on Thursday, 11th April, 2024.

“This extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.

“The Board apologises for the inconveniences caused prospective DE candidates and pledges that, going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.

“However, in doing this, the Board will not compromise on its avowed determination to ensure that candidates, whose certificates were dubiously acquired are prevented from benefiting from such certificates.

It is also to be noted that candidates, whose certificate-issuing institution are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests, would not be allowed to register without doing the needful,” it added.