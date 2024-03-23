Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

DHQ Confirms Recovery of Decomposing Hearts of Slain Soldiers in Delta State

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Defence Headquarters provided a grim update on the recent killing of 18 Army officers and men in Okuama, Delta State, revealing that decomposing hearts of some victims had been recovered. While the search for the perpetrators intensifies, no significant arrests have been made yet.

Reacting to the tragedy, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar described the incident as a national tragedy, echoing sentiments of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, who condemned it as barbaric. Meanwhile, Niger Delta Development Minister Abubakar Momoh vowed that the perpetrators would face justice.

Residents of the affected community, fearing reprisals, have fled their homes, grappling with starvation and denial. Amid accusations linking ex-Niger Delta militant leader ‘General’ Endurance Amagbein to the killings, he vehemently denied involvement, labeling the allegations baseless.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, briefed reporters on ongoing military operations, which have resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition. Despite challenges, efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, with assistance sought from local communities.

Additionally, Minister Momoh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing the culprits to justice, urging law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, Momoh emphasized the need for unity and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

In a separate development, ex-militant leader Amagbein distanced himself from the killings, urging for an independent investigation to uncover the truth. He urged the military to observe international best practices and avoid collateral damage, while advising community leaders to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

As investigations continue, the nation mourns the loss of the fallen soldiers and seeks justice for their families.

