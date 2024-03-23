Menu
Bilateral Ties

Chinese Govt Launches Free Online Mandarin Classroom As 600 Nigerians Registers

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a significant move bolstering educational ties between Nigeria and China, the People’s Republic of China has unveiled a free online Chinese classroom project, garnering over 600 registrations from eager Nigerian learners.

The launch ceremony, held at the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) in Igbesa, Ogun State, saw the attendance of notable figures including Madame Wang Jinhong, Chairman of Chinese Plus, and Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology for Ogun State.

Ms. Yan Yuqing, the Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate in Nigeria, emphasized the project’s collaborative nature with the Chinese Ministry of Education, underscoring its alignment with President Xi Jinping’s vision for African development.

According to Yuqing, the initiative aims to foster cultural exchange and strengthen Nigeria-China relations by providing Mandarin Chinese learning opportunities to tertiary students and interested individuals. With a focus on technology transfer, career enhancement, and global preparedness, the project symbolizes OGFTZ’s commitment to facilitating a positive environment for Nigerian and Chinese businesses.

Madame Wang reiterated the initiative’s objective of making Chinese learning accessible worldwide through online courses and live broadcasts, emphasizing its potential to cultivate proficient language speakers equipped with vocational skills.

Kevin Liu, Deputy General Manager of China-Africa Investment FZC, highlighted the program’s focus on equipping university undergraduates with essential skills for economic empowerment. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese Consulate General, the Chinese Ministry of Education, and the Ogun State government for their support.

With over 600 registrations received, the project coordinators are optimistic about its success. Madame Wang also disclosed plans to develop a curriculum in collaboration with higher institutions in the state, further enhancing educational opportunities.

Tongnyan David, a student enrolled in the program, expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for organizing the free online class, foreseeing its potential to enhance technical skills and career prospects.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist

