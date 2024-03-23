Breakthrough in Tuberculosis Detection: Scientists Make Strides Towards Simple Blood Test

Scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough in the quest to create a blood test capable of identifying millions of individuals unknowingly spreading tuberculosis (TB).

Their research has identified a set of biological markers present at elevated levels among infectious TB patients. This discovery holds promise for the development of a straightforward test that could diagnose and curb the spread of the estimated 10 million TB cases reported annually.

Tuberculosis, known as TB, stands as the deadliest infectious disease globally, claiming over one million lives each year, as per data from the World Health Organization.

A team of scientists from the University of Southampton, in collaboration with experts worldwide, conducted the most comprehensive analysis to date of blood markers associated with TB infection. Their study, published in JCI Insight, utilized a novel technique to pinpoint six proteins highly accurate in detecting TB.

Dr. Hannah Schiff, the lead author and a respiratory expert at Southampton, highlighted that nearly three million TB cases were overlooked last year, predominantly in developing nations. Dr. Schiff emphasized, “TB remains a global crisis due to inadequate testing, which is slow and reliant on specialized equipment and laboratories. A third of infected individuals remain undiagnosed and contagious.”

She continued, “In our study, we utilized a new measurement technique coupled with rigorous mathematical analysis to identify these six new TB markers. This discovery could potentially revolutionize TB diagnosis—a simple test detecting proteins in the bloodstream with varying levels between TB patients, healthy individuals, and those with other respiratory illnesses.”

TB spreads through inhaling microscopic droplets released by coughs or sneezes of infected individuals and can affect any part of the body, primarily the lungs. In the UK, TB cases rose to approximately 5,000 last year, with projections indicating further increases in 2024, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The University of Southampton study involved collaboration with experts from the University of Cape Town in South Africa and Cayetano Heredia University in Lima, Peru. Researchers analyzed proteins present in the blood of individuals with active TB in Africa and South America, comparing them to healthy subjects and patients with lung infections. This analysis identified 118 proteins significantly differing between the groups, subsequently narrowed down to the six proteins capable of distinguishing contagious TB patients from healthy individuals or those with lung conditions.

Dr. Diana Garay-Baquero, co-director of the study, described the findings as a roadmap for developing a TB test as simple as the lateral flow tests used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Garay-Baquero emphasized the need to translate these discoveries into tests accessible to the millions of individuals unwittingly transmitting TB. She concluded, “As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, neglecting highly infectious airborne diseases poses significant risks.”