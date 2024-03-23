Boosting Efforts to Uncover Tuberculosis Cases in Nigeria

Nigeria bears the highest TB burden in Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria, March 23, 2024/ — Nearly a year ago, Mallam Mainasara Mohammad, a resident of Makera, a community in Kebbi State, Nigeria, grew increasingly concerned about his son, nine-year-old Yusuf. The child had been coughing persistently for weeks, struggling to sleep, and missing out on school.

“I took him to the health center after hearing on the radio about free tests provided by the government for individuals with prolonged coughing,” recalls Mohammad. Following a chest x-ray and a sputum test utilizing the specialized GeneXpert system for rapid TB diagnosis and antibiotic sensitivity testing, Yusuf was diagnosed with drug-resistant TB.

He promptly commenced a six-month treatment regimen with a combination of TB medicines. Additionally, Yusuf’s family members underwent TB screening and received a course of anti-TB drugs to prevent disease development, all provided at no cost.

“We visited the hospital weekly to collect Yusuf’s TB treatment, allowing health workers to monitor his progress,” says Mohammad. “I’m relieved that my son is now healthier and back in school.”

Despite Nigeria’s status as having the highest TB burden in Africa, the disease claims 268 lives daily in the country. However, TB cases are underreported, amplifying the risk of transmission. It’s estimated that a single missed case can transmit TB to 15 people in a year.

The gap in case detection primarily affects children, attributable to insufficiently skilled health workers at facility and community levels to detect childhood TB, coupled with limited awareness among families and communities. Additionally, TB services are not fully integrated into routine children’s health services like nutrition and immunization programs.

To bolster TB case-finding efforts in the nation, Nigeria’s National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy Control Programme, along with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), have been implementing various innovative strategies. This includes conducting TB drives across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and organizing a special week for childhood TB case-finding testing in May 2023.

Provisional data indicates over 361,000 TB cases reported in Nigeria in 2023, with 9% of these affecting children. Overall, this represents a 26% increase compared to 2022.

“The drive underscored the importance of community-based TB case-finding, particularly among children, and heralds the onset of sustained active TB surveillance aligned with WHO standards,” states Dr. Sheu Gele, Kebbi State TB program manager. “Intensive community mobilization and TB awareness campaigns targeting both community members and health practitioners, including community health workers and pediatricians, have yielded positive outcomes,” he adds.

Community sensitization efforts are concentrated in high TB burden areas, guided by data and hotspot mapping. Community health workers collaborate with local organizations, engage community gatekeepers, conduct entrance meetings, and utilize community mobilizers to aid in active case-finding.

WHO has supported the national TB program in adopting evidence-based case-finding strategies, including health worker training. With funding from The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, WHO has trained 242 health workers during 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 to enhance TB case detection, reporting, and patient treatment across five states. Additionally, in January 2024, at the request of Borno State’s governor, WHO conducted a 10-day training for 60 TB supervisors from 27 local government areas in the state.

Furthermore, WHO has facilitated the rollout of a six-month treatment regimen for drug-resistant TB and is presently piloting a “treatment decision” algorithm to standardize clinical assessment and decision-making, thereby improving TB case detection among children.

“WHO remains committed to collaborating with the Government of Nigeria and all stakeholders dedicated to eradicating TB. Although highly contagious, TB is preventable and treatable. Together, we must expedite the detection and treatment of TB cases to eliminate this disease from Nigeria,” asserts Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria.