South South

“Akwa Ibom Governor Affirms Support for President Tinubu Amidst Party Lines”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has clarified his support for President Bola Tinubu, despite being from a different political party.

In a speech on Friday welcoming thousands of defectors to the PDP, Governor Eno emphasized his respect for Tinubu as a national leader. He pledged to work with Tinubu’s administration to bring development to Akwa Ibom.

Eno stated, “In my PDP, we prioritize respect for leaders. We won’t engage in attacking them. We’ll support and collaborate with them, including President Tinubu. As a pastor, I value humility, compassion, and respect for authority.”

He assured continued cooperation with the federal government to bring democratic dividends to Akwa Ibom, emphasizing the importance of peace for progress. Eno urged against divisive behavior and emphasized loyalty to the President.

Eno warned against attending unauthorized meetings or being misled by false promises, affirming his commitment to the PDP and the well-being of Akwa Ibom residents.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

