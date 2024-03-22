Menu
Search
Subscribe
Flying Eagles

Wilfred Ndidi Returns to Super Eagles Starting Line-Up for Clash Against Ghana

By: The Editor

Date:

Wilfred Ndidi makes a comeback to the Super Eagles’ starting eleven as they prepare to take on Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Under interim coach Finidi George, the team sees Stanley Nwabali in goal, with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey anchoring the defense.

Leading Nigeria’s attack will be Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, and Sadiq Umar.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka will command the play.

Super Eagles’ Starting XI Against Ghana:

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali
Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi
Forwards: Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 5pm Nigerian time.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Rivers Assembly rules against Fubara, enacts service commission Law
Next article
Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Security News 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Entertainment 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

AFCON 0
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading