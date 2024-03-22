Wilfred Ndidi Returns to Super Eagles Starting Line-Up for Clash Against Ghana

Wilfred Ndidi makes a comeback to the Super Eagles’ starting eleven as they prepare to take on Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Under interim coach Finidi George, the team sees Stanley Nwabali in goal, with Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey anchoring the defense.

Leading Nigeria’s attack will be Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, and Sadiq Umar.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka will command the play.

Super Eagles’ Starting XI Against Ghana:

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

Defenders: Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 5pm Nigerian time.