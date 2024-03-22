Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Why Ndi Igbo must support, defend Tinubu’s govt – Kalu

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has challenged the South East to defend and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving them a sense of belonging.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kalu said that the President means well for Ndigbo and indeed, the country at large, while appealing to critics to soft pedal and endeavour to understand the polices of government.

In statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said the economy is gradually rebounding with an increased number of investors coming into the country now, assuring that in a few months, the value of naira will improve by at least 25% against the dollar.

Kalu spoke at a dinner in honour of former Abia Speaker, Martins Azubuike, who was recently appointed a pioneer federal commissioner in the newly established Civil Service Commission for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to represent

south east geopolitical zone.

Kalu said: “Support this government. Tell those criticizing the government on social media to stop.  It is time we got integrated into the scheme of things.

“This President has to come to reengineer the nation and we are partners in progress and I am boldly stating it. We are partners to make sure we fix things in this country. And I can assure you it won’t be long.

“If you read between the lines, the international financial organizations are now projecting that the Naira is going to improve by about 25% against the dollar in a few months, coming. That is raising our confidence and I can tell you that the number of investors are increasing. They are rushing in despite the challenges we are having. There is hope. So, let’s be patient.

“Let’s thank him wherever we see him for all he has done for us. An Igbo man is handling the protection of our oil and gas. Navy is the chief security agency, protecting our water ways. So, the resources of the country are in the hands of an Igbo man protecting it and you said the president doesn’t like you?

 

 

“This is a very important position he gave to us. And then, you said the roads in Igboland are not well constructed. He said, come and be the Minister. Go and fix your place. And then, he gave your own brother and son the number 6 position in the country. So, we are part of this government and must defend it.”

Read Also: NAFDAC bursts syndicate producing fake Eva water in Rivers

Kalu challenge Azubuike and his team to lend their support to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, asking them to sanitise the civil service to be more goal-oriented.

“Governor Wike means well for the  FCT. Don’t be among those that will sabotage his efforts. Try to instil discipline in the civil service of the FCT.  Set a standard that people will copy because all his policies and dreams if the civil service don’t carry them from point one to point 2, it means nothing. Some of them will tell you we have seen this before.

“Is it not 4 years you leave here? Let him do and go. We will remain here. That attitude is not a patriotic attitude for nation building. You must change that mindset if you really want to build our nation.

“So, if you are going to work with the civil service, my message to you and your team is to sanitize the civil service. Let it be a place of giving service to the nation. Support Governor Wike. Support the President of the republic of nation. Give a proper advise when they run to you.

“And I know the federal government will not regret constituting this Civil Service Commission for the FCT from the quality of the people that are there to push the vision to become a mission for the FCT. Have a team spirit. Remember it is not just for Abia. This position is for the entire south east. Be accessible. Be fair. That’s only way we can set the right example. That’s what I believe in and that’s what I am doing. We should be equitable and fair,” Kalu said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘LGBT movement’ added to Russia’s terrorist list
Next article
Germany earmarks €300 million more to arm Ukraine – Bloomberg
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Westerners won’t have to ‘die for Donbass’ – EU’s Borrell

Naija247news Naija247news -
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has insisted that...

Italian PM wants €100,000 over deepfake porn

Naija247news Naija247news -
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking €100,000 ($108,650)...

China will be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 – US admiral

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Chinese military is on track to meet a...

‘Tragic happenings now our companions’, Obi laments death of Nasarawa varsity students

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Westerners won’t have to ‘die for Donbass’ – EU’s Borrell

Geopolitics 0
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has insisted that...

Italian PM wants €100,000 over deepfake porn

Geopolitics 0
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking €100,000 ($108,650)...

China will be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 – US admiral

Geopolitics 0
The Chinese military is on track to meet a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading