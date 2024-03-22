Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of Creativity at AFCON 2023

Alexander Iwobi has shed light on the lack of creativity in his performance during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video on his Project 17 YouTube channel, Iwobi explained that he and Frank Onyeka were instructed to maintain their positions, focus on winning second balls, and manage possession.

“Our role was to stay disciplined, maintain possession, and support defensively, allowing our wingbacks to contribute to the attack,” he said.

However, communication on the pitch was challenging due to the noise from the fans, making it difficult to adjust and create scoring opportunities.

Reflecting on the final match and the team’s loss, Iwobi acknowledged that the Super Eagles struggled to respond to their opponent’s tactics.

“We tried to defend as we had throughout the tournament, but the pressure mounted. The Ivorian fans were supportive, and we found it hard to clear the ball from our half,” he said.

Iwobi also noted that the Ivorian team analyzed their previous matches and effectively countered their strategies, making it challenging for the Super Eagles to control the game.

“Their midfielders pinned me back, forcing me to drop deeper, while their playmaker dictated the tempo. With their tactical adjustments, it was difficult for us to create opportunities,” Iwobi concluded.