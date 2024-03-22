Menu
Search
Subscribe
EducationWAEC

WAEC withholds results of 65 candidates over examination malpractice

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withheld results of 65 candidates that participated in the maiden Computer Based Test (CBT) of its 2024 first series WASSCE, for Private Candidates.

Dr Amos Dangut, council’s Head of National Office (HNO) disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen to announce the release of results of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), on Friday, in Lagos.

Dangut stated that the results, representing 0.80 per cent, were being withheld following reported cases of examination malpractice.

He said that when compared with the 413 recorded cases of examination malpractice in the 2023 diet of the same examination, it revealed that the new method of administration of this year’s test had drastically reduced examination malpractice.

According to him, the reported cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for consideration.

“Thereafter, the committee’s decisions will be communicated directly to the affected candidates.

“Meanwhile, candidates whose results are being withheld can apply for redress by visiting https://waecinternational.org/complaints to register their complaints,” he said.

Giving a further breakdown of the results, the council boss noted that a total of 8,362 registered for the maiden CBT examination, showing a 4.30 per cent decrease in candidature, when compared with entry for 2023 of 8,738.

He noted that in all, a total of 8,139 sat for the examination at 140 CBT centres nationwide.

According to him, among the candidates that registered for the examination, 21 are with varying degrees of special needs.

He noted that nine of them are visually challenged, two, with impaired hearing, while two are albinos.

“All these candidates with special needs were adequately catered for in the administration of the examination,” he said.

Dangut noted that, of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 8,006, representing 98.37 per cent, had their results fully processed and released.

He added that 133 others, representing 1.63 per cent, had a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

“However, efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

“The analysis of candidates’ performance showed that out of the 8,139 of them that sat for the the examination, 3,424 representing 42.07 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

“A total of 2,519 candidates representing 30.95 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 1,286 are male candidates, while 1,233 are females.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2022 and 2023 First Series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 26.32 per cent and 23.99 per cent respectively.

“Thus, there is a marginal increase of 6.96 per cent in performance in this regard,” he stated.

The council boss added that candidates were free to check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with their results.

He noted that candidates would be required to apply for the printing of the hard copies of their certificates online, through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman). The portal address is https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

Recall that the first ever CBT of the council entailed using a hybrid method, where all questions were projected on the computer and answers to the multiple-choice questions, supplied on the computer real-time.

Meanwhile, answers to the essay and test of practical questions were supplied in booklets given to the candidates.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Four Cases of Lassa fever confirmed in Delta
Next article
Killing of 17 Military personnel in Delta barbaric, says Wike
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Public procurement in Nigeria: How to Tinubu can reform the unreformable

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Adedeji Adeniran and Isiaka Akande Raifu Leakages, inefficiencies,...

Police bust Lekki kidnapping gang, arrest 9 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police have confirmed the arrest...

Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers,

Naija247news Naija247news -
Slams Emefiele for Handling N30 Trillion Overdraft Recklessly Senate Orders...

“I have 20 cars, 10 houses and I’m still building a hotel” – Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famous Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola better...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Public procurement in Nigeria: How to Tinubu can reform the unreformable

Analysis 0
By Adedeji Adeniran and Isiaka Akande Raifu Leakages, inefficiencies,...

Police bust Lekki kidnapping gang, arrest 9 suspects

CrimeWatch 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police have confirmed the arrest...

Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers,

Farming & Livestocks 0
Slams Emefiele for Handling N30 Trillion Overdraft Recklessly Senate Orders...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading