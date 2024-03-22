Video: ‘It’s only in Madonna girls graduate as virgins’, says Founder

Founder of Madonna University, Nigeria, Rev Fr Emmanual Edeh, has claimed that female students who enrol in the university as virgins always graduate as virgins due to the high moral standards instilled in them.

Edeh made this statement in a video posted by Channels Television on Wednesday, underscoring the university’s commitment to morals and discipline.

He also mentioned that when he meets people around the world seeking to marry a virgin, the only option is Madonna University.

His words: “Madonna is a university where there is no secret cultism, molestation, examination malpractice, no bullying, and zero tolerance for hard drugs. zero tolerance for sexual immorality.

“It is only in this university that it is clearly maintained that girls who enter the university as virgins graduate as virgins. They enter our university as virgins and graduate as virgins.

“Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, and Germany, when I meet them, will say, Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And the only way to do that is to come to Madonna University.”

Speaking on the high standard of morals and discipline at the school, Edeh mentioned that students who do not meet the 85 per cent attendance requirement are not permitted to sit for examinations, and lecturers who do not achieve 100 per cent attendance are penalised.

“Although we have students from all walks of life across religious and social lines, So we don’t discriminate; we give all… We follow our Catholic methods. Madonna University is unique in its following ways: high morals and discipline. Madonna is known for its high morals and discipline thus in academics.

“This is why every student who fails to meet the required 85 per cent attendance requirement to lecture for any course will not be allowed to sit for the examination. Also, lecturers who fail to come to classes in 100 per cent of their course outline are sanctioned.

“And also, number two, the 100 per cent residency of our students… that means we don’t allow our students to go and live in hotels or in any other place and start coming to the school.

“Our 100 percent boarding system on the university campus enhances effective monitoring, guidance, and counselling, and with all the levels of management to know the students better, for more appropriate guidance.”

Madonna University was established in 1999 and has three campuses – Okija, Anambra State; Elele, Rivers State; and Akpugo, Enugu State.