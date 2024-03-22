Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

US condemns Moscow terrorist attack

By: Naija247news

Date:

The White House has condemned a major terrorist attack outside Moscow which unfolded on Friday evening, as masked gunmen breached a concert hall northwest of the Russian capital, leaving scores dead and injured.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Unofficial reports indicate that at least a dozen people have been killed in the attack at the Crocus City Hall, with around 130 wounded, after the gunmen opened fire at the venue and detonated explosives which set the building ablaze.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing in Washington, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the White House sent condolences to the victims of the “terrible” attack, adding that they were trying to gather more information on the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible shooting attack,” Kirby said. “The images are just horrible and just hard to watch.”

Gunmen attack mall near Moscow, dozens presumed dead (VIDEOS)
Read more Gunmen attack mall near Moscow, dozens presumed dead (VIDEOS)
Kirby quickly dismissed any speculation about a potential “connection to Ukraine,” saying there is “no indication” that Ukrainians were involved.

He also addressed questions about a March 7 security alert issued by the US Embassy in Russia, which had warned that “extremists” had plans for an imminent attack in Moscow.

“I don’t think that was related to this specific attack,” Kirby said.

According to TASS news agency, up to a third of the Crocus City Hall complex has been engulfed in flames, with unconfirmed reports and videos indicating that helicopters have been dispatched to extinguish the fire. The agency also said that special forces soldiers from the Russian Guard have arrived at the location.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Germany earmarks €300 million more to arm Ukraine – Bloomberg
Next article
US told Kiev to stop strikes on Russian oil sites – FT
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Italian PM wants €100,000 over deepfake porn

Naija247news Naija247news -
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking €100,000 ($108,650)...

China will be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 – US admiral

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Chinese military is on track to meet a...

‘Tragic happenings now our companions’, Obi laments death of Nasarawa varsity students

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the...

EFCC to rehabilitate convicted ‘Yahoo Boys’ – Chairman

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Italian PM wants €100,000 over deepfake porn

Geopolitics 0
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is seeking €100,000 ($108,650)...

China will be ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 – US admiral

Geopolitics 0
The Chinese military is on track to meet a...

‘Tragic happenings now our companions’, Obi laments death of Nasarawa varsity students

Political parties 0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading