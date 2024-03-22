UPDATED: Miyetti Allah leader Bodejo arraigned over alleged creation of ethnic militia group

…remanded in DIA’s custody

Aleader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Bello Bodejo was on Friday, March 22, arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly establishing unlawfully an ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bodejo was arraigned on a three-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Bodejo pleaded not guilty when the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/141/2024 was read to him, following which the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar (the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF) sought a day for the commencement of trial.

Abubakar told the court that the prosecution has two witnesses lined up, but could call more should the need arise.

Defence lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff queried the competence of the charge on the grounds that it was an amended charge in respect of which the prosecution failed to seek the court’s leave to amend the charge earlier filed.

Sheriff also complained that his client was sick and that his lawyers were not allowed access to him.

Ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that the defendant be further remanded in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), from where he was brought to court.

Justice Ekwo said should the defence wish to object to any steps taken by the prosecution, he can only do so at the end of the trial.

The judge said the court would not allow the defendant’s supporters to besiege the court premises or around it and conduct themselves in a manner that disturbs the court’s business.

Justice Ekwo said he would allow 10 members of the defendant’s family to attend court and witness proceedings any day the case comes up.

He ordered the Prosecution to accord the defendant the necessary medical attention.

The judge then adjourned till May 27 for the commencement of trial.

Security was fully mobilised for Friday’s appearance of Bodejo in court.

Armed personnel, dawn from the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) took control of security in and around the court premises.

All roads, leading to the court complex, were cordoned off, with access only accorded lawyers, court staff and journalists.

The security measure, it was learnt, was to prevent the recurrence of the disturbance caused by some of Bodejo’s supporters on March 13 when the case last came up.

Armed with placards and a huge banner, with his pictures and the message: “Free Bello Bodejo” boldly printed on it, the supporters positioned themselves right opposite the court’s main entrance, drumming and chant.

Read Also: Fed Govt charges Miyetti Allah leader Bodejo with illegal creation of ethnic militia

The prosecution said, in a court document, that Bodejo was arrested on January 24, 2024, in Nasarawa State on alleged complicity with matters that are likely to threaten national security due to the activities of an ethnic militia group known as Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

“The defendant affirmed that he is the National President of Miyetti Allah Association of Nigeria (Kautur Hore) Association which is a Fulani socio-cultural group.

“The defendant admitted that he incorporated a company known as Nomad Vigilante Nigeria Limited and was issued a certificate of incorporation dated 4th day of January 2024.

“The defendant further admitted that he also launched an ethnic militia called Kungiya Zaman Lafiya in Lafia, Nasarawa State and recruited 1000 men into the ethnic militia group.

“The defendant also confessed to have provided material assistance, logistics and transportation to the 1,000 men he recruited into the ethnic militia called Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.”

Counts in the charge read:

*That you Bello Bodejo A. male, 38 years old, of No 2 Bodejo Street, Tundun Wada, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, sometime in January 2024 did commit an offence to wit: you established an ethnic militia known as Kungiya Zaman Laftya in Nasarawa State, without authorization. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

*That you Bello Bodejo A. male, 38 years old of NO 2 Bodejo Street, Tundun Wada, Karu LGA, Nasaraws State, sometime in January 2024 did commit an offence to wit: you managed and participated in activities which, in your knowledge, is connected with act prejudicial to national security and public safety. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(3)(g)(xii) and Section 12(a) of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

*That you, Bello Bodejo A. male, 38 years old of NO. 2 Bodejo Street, Tundun Wada, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State, sometime in January 2024 did commit an offence to wit: you provided material assistance logistics and transportation to 1,000 men which in your knowledge is connected with an act prejudicial to national security and public safety. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2 (3) (g) (xii) and Section 13 (2) (b) of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.