Troops won’t leave creeks until those who killed 17 soldiers in Okuama are caught – Army

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army says troops will not leave the creeks in Delta State until those who killed 17 military personnel in Okuama community of Delta state are caught.

General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA STATE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam assured leaders of the Niger Delta region that troops will be professional in ensuring those behind the incident are nabbed.

A statement released by the Nigerian army on Thursday, March 21, read;

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA STATE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has assured that troops conducting operations, over the gruesome murder of officers and soldiers at Okuama Community in Ughelli South LGA would be firm, strong, decisive and professional in the cause of the operations in the general area.

“He made this known when the Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief (Dr) Samuel Ogbuku paid him a condolence visit at the Division’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt Barracks today, 21 March 2024.

“Major General Abdussalam, while appreciating the MD and his team for the visit, said the mission handed to troops by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja is basically to recover the weapons carted away by the perpetrators of this heinous crime and ensure that all those involved are arrested. He further added that troops will continue to be in the creeks until these objectives are achieved.” (www.naija247news.com).