‘Tragic happenings now our companions’, Obi laments death of Nasarawa varsity students

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has reacted to the death of students who died during rice distribution in Nasarawa state.

Recall on Friday, three students of Nasarawa State University in Keffi (NSUK) died in a stampede that occurred during the distribution of rice donated by the state government.

Obi, in a post on his X page, lamented that “tragic happenings have become our daily companions as a people”.

“Somehow, disheartening and tragic happenings have become our daily companions as a people. In yet another very sad development, I am disheartened by the reports of the death of some students from Nasarawa State University (NSUK) in a stampede while struggling for food palliative from the state government,” Obi wrote.

“The very worsening level of hunger in our nation has continued to claim the lives of innocent citizens.

“This is, unfortunately, happening in a country that is richly blessed in human and natural resources, with vast arable lands for agriculture.

“Nigeria should have no business with hunger and poverty if we the leaders were caring enough. It is unimaginable how we have sadly descended to a level where people now take unthinkable risks in order to survive

“Now again, our children who were sent to study in a university, challenged by hunger, have lost their lives because of our national unproductivity.

“I do hope that these ugly incidents will nudge our government into taking urgent measures to end the current food insecurity, by moving the nation from consumption to production.

“Time has come for Nigerians to unite in purpose and solve the challenges facing us. Hunger, as I have maintained, knows no tribe or religion.

“I commiserate with the bereaved families of the deceased students, the entire Nasarawa State University and the government of Nasarawa State over this painful incident. May God give all of us the fortitude to bear this loss and grant them eternal rest.”