Tinubu Govt Attracts $30 Billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to Boost Economy

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed Idris, announced that the Federal Government has attracted $30 billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to the real sector of the economy during a meeting with the business community in Kano. He highlighted that these investments cover various sectors such as manufacturing, telecoms, healthcare, and oil and gas.

Additionally, he emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s new Oil and Gas policy reforms, which aim to generate additional gas supply and create 2.3 million jobs, boosting the country’s GDP by $17 billion. Furthermore, new tax incentives are expected to attract up to $10 billion in oil and gas investments. Initiatives like cash transfers to 15 million vulnerable households and increased oil production are part of efforts to stimulate the economy.

The Chairman of the Kano Business Community, Alhaji Sabiu Bako, urged the government to address challenges affecting the economy, including power supply and agricultural interventions.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

