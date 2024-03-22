“The Christ Mercy Land Church Condemns Fake Miracle Videos Targeting Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin”

The Christ Mercy Land Church has bemoaned attempts by some individuals to destroy the image of prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, using fake and manipulated videos.

In a statement in Lagos, spokesperson for the church, Mr Moses Akpotiti, condemned the attempt to ridicule and tarnish the image of Fufeyin, through the circulation of the fake videos.

He urged the public to be wary of these detractors, stating that the church is aware that some people are already editing some videos of the cleric and circulating it to portray the man of God in a negative light.

Denouncing the videos, Akpotiti said the videos are manipulated and falsely portraying their spiritual leader, while he stated that church had also released one of the original video which was doctored to reveal the stark contrast between the fabricated version and the truth.

He said the church is aware that enemies of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin have taken it upon themselves to discredit him, resorting to deceptive measures to tarnish his reputation.

He noted members of the church are however adamant and are convinced that the circulated videos are edited, manipulated, and misleading. Akpotiti asserted that the videos do not accurately represent the Prophet’s teachings or actions, adding that the intention of people circulating the fake videos was to sway the public with false information, thereby, undermining Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s significance and impact. He urges Nigerians not to just believe anything they see regarding the cleric but verify for the truth.