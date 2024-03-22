State Governments Owe Federal Government N1.72 Trillion in Budget Support Loans

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the 140th meeting of the National Economic Council presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima, it was disclosed that the governments of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory collectively owe the federal government an outstanding liability of N1.72 trillion in budget support facilities. This revelation was made in a presentation on state budget support facility by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, shared this information in a statement titled ‘NEC endorses take-off of $617M i-DICE programme across states.’ It was revealed that each of the 36 states, as well as the FCT, carries the same debt burden, with the FCT owing N49.11 billion.

In 2021, the Muhammadu Buhari administration approved a fresh N656 billion Bridge Financing Facility for the 36 states as part of earlier interventions to assist state governments in meeting their financial obligations. However, the federal government ceased providing budget support loans in July 2023 due to an increase in the federation’s revenues.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the status of various accounts, including the excess crude account, which stood at $473,754.57, the Stabilisation Account at N33,808,342,662.88, and the Current Balance of Natural Resources at N113,925,600,918.68.

Furthermore, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State presented an abridged version of the NEC ad-hoc committee report on crude oil theft prevention and control. The Vice President urged states that are yet to make inputs to expedite action to enable robust deliberations on the subject matter at the next Council meeting.

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, presented an update on the NEC ad-hoc committee on Economic Affairs, which was established during the 138th NEC Meeting to address economic issues affecting Nigerians at the national and sub-national levels.

Finally, the NEC received a presentation on the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, announcing the completion of all processes for establishing phase 1 of SAPZ and the commencement of disbursement for states.