Setting The Record Straight: A Rebuttal To Chijioke Okpara’s Misguided Claims On UNN By Inya Agha Egwu

In response to Chijioke Okpara’s recent article titled, “The Carcass of Nsukka,” which was published on March 17, 2024, by Sahara Reporters, I feel compelled to address the inaccuracies and misleading statements by the author. It is evident that Okpara’s assertions stem from a place of ignorance and are driven by ulterior motives rather than a genuine concern for the progress of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

I would have allowed Okpara to enjoy the bliss of his ignorance, but the issues raised in his article are capable of misleading the public, especially those who are not conversant with the operations of the university system.

Okpara’s narrative relied heavily on hearsay and unsubstantiated claims, lacking the thorough investigation and fact-checking essential in responsible writing. His depiction of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), as a dilapidated institution on the brink of collapse is not only false but also a disservice to the efforts of its administration and some of its alumni who are genuinely striving to give the university a facelift.

Having personally followed activities of Professor Charles Igwe’s administration in UNN, I was at the 51st convocation press briefing in November 2023 where the VC highlighted some infrastructural projects executed by his administration and invited the media to visit the campuses and verify his claims. On December 20, 2023, ten journalists, representing different media organizations, landed at the Nsukka campus for sightseeing.

The tour guide was the Director of Physical Planning (DPP), Quantity Surveyor Okechukwu Ekwelem, whose office supervises infrastructural projects at UNN. I joined the team, clutching my Canon 80D camera. We drove round the campus in a coaster bus, making intermittent stops to take photographs and listen to explanations from our tour guide.

Central Laboratory building at Nsukka campus, completed and equipped in 2022

Contrary to Okpara’s depiction, the tour revealed numerous completed projects beyond what he described. His assertion of only one completed building, the Faculty of Agriculture, is blatantly inaccurate.

It suggests a fabrication to suit a predetermined narrative of misinformation. How could he have missed the Central Laboratory building and other new buildings very close to the Faculty of Agriculture building he mentioned? Did he not notice the new look of the old PG building? I don’t want to mention the re-roofing of the Faculty of Arts, the new Faculty of Education building, the Science Park building, the new Institute of African Studies building, etc.

Faculty of Agriculture Administrative building, completed in 2022

Determined to verify other claims made in Okpara’s article, I scheduled a meeting with the DPP. I wanted him to confirm that the UNN receives an annual federal government’s allocation in excess of 36 billion naira as claimed by Chijioke Okpara. The DPP provided evidence showing an allocation of approximately 26 billion naira to the UNN in 2023. From the fund, approximately 25 billion Naira was meant for staff salaries, which was managed by the government through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS); about 202 million naira was for recurrent expenditures such as electricity bills, municipal services, maintenance of laboratories, etc, while approximately 646 million was budgeted for capital projects. From the amount allocated for capital projects, I could see that a paltry sum of 5 million Naira was allocated for the completion of Mariam Babangida Auditorium, an abandoned project that would require billions of Naira to complete.

Faculty of Agriculture building at Nsukka campus, completed in 2023

I wondered how the hell Chijioke Okpara came about the 36-billion-naira capital allocation figure he quoted.

Medical Centre building at Nsukka campus, completed in 2023.

To satisfy my curiosity, I further asked the DPP to confirm that the authorities of the UNN used the sum of 250 million TETfund allocation to construct a four-room lavatory as claimed by Chijioke Okpara. He laughed and told me that even the management of TETfund would be surprised to read such a bogus claim. To buttress his point, he presented evidence that showed that 59 million naira was approved for the construction of two lavatories with water tanks; one is located behind the Department of Economics, while the other is situated close to the Faculty of Engineering. He told me that anybody conversant with the operations of TETfund would know that every fund released is for a specific project and the award of contracts follow due process.

Faculty of Medical Sciences, Blocks A, B & C at Ituku Ozalla, completed in 2022.

Further, the DPP addressed claims regarding renovation costs and beneficiaries, debunking Okpara’s assertions of inflated expenses and favoritism towards staff that belong to Awka Area Association (AAA). He clarified that against Okpara’s claim that the university’s management spent 20-30 million naira to renovate a three-bedroom bungalow in staff quarters, the average cost for complete renovation is between 11 to 14 million depending on the extent of dilapidation. Many of the buildings are over 40 years old. Such renovations follow application by the occupants to the VC, the assessment and scoping of the building to determine the level of dilapidation, and the approval by the tenders’ board.

Regarding the Akanu Ibiam Stadium and other 2008 NUGA projects, efforts were in top gear to get sponsorships from the private sector and the government to complete the sports complex. The DPP informed me that the university administration under Professor Charles Igwe has completed the NUGA hostel which will be put to use in the next academic session.

The Data Centre mentioned by Chijioke Okpara is an endowment project by Senator Ifeanyi Uba of the Capital Oil. The university management has been interfacing with the donor for its completion.

He added that the contract for the construction of the Postgraduate Building, which was started at the time of Prof. Bartho Okolo, was terminated by the Ministerial Tenders’ Board and the matter has been a subject of litigation since then. However, Prof. Igwe’s administration has renovated the existing PG school building and upgraded it to a college to make postgraduate programmes in the university more efficient.

In his address to the press, the VC never claimed to have completed all the abandoned projects in UNN as insinuated by Chijioke Okpara. He told the press his efforts at improving infrastructure and his future plans.

A section of the newly renovated Mbanefo Hostel at Nsukka campus

It is surprising how Okpara, who claimed to be an alumnus of the UNN, kept mute about new projects on the campus, including the Senate Building which had eluded the institution since inception, the new mass communication complex which is currently under construction, the almost completed Department of Adult Education building, the social sciences building, the office block for the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, among others. To accomplish his sinister intention of de-marketing the UNN, Chijioke Okpara and co snapped the abandoned attachment to Mbanefo hostel and ignored the entire hostel that has been renovated and painted. Of course, he would not want to talk about the Okpara, Isa Kaita and Adelabu hostels which have been renovated by Prof. Igwe’s administration, and the new hostel behind Okeke hostel. Okpara talked about minor patches on the road to the first gate of the university, but he ignored the new look of the first gate itself and the newly asphalted road that stretches from the Faculty of Engineering to the second gate.

If Okpara had respect for fairness, he would have acknowledged that a good number of link roads have been asphalted at Nsukka campus, UNEC and the College of Medicine.

How did Chijioke Okpara come to the conclusion that the management of UNN generates and squanders 5-billion-naira IGR majorly from school fees? Is he not aware that what the UNN collects as fees are service charges? Perhaps, Chijioke Okpara and his infamous informants refused to understand that the federal government collects 25% of revenue generated in federal universities. I heard that a recent letter to MDAs has upgraded FG’s share to 50% effective from 2024.

It is lamentable that while some alumni strive to uplift UNN with infrastructure donations and scholarship endowments, individuals like Okpara tarnish its reputation with false claims. Okpara’s article exemplifies this trend which focuses on dilapidation instead of development. I challenge Okpara and his associates to visit UNN’s faculties of Engineering, Law, and Medical Sciences to witness firsthand the positive contributions of fellow alumni.

Next time Chijioke Okpara visits the Den, he should get his facts accurately before going to the press. From this year, we no gree for anybody who will say rubbish against our alma mater. Enough is enough!

New hostel behind Okeke hall, started and completed under Prof. Igwe’s administration

Renovated Adelabu hostel block A&B at UNEC, completed in 2022