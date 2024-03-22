Slams Emefiele for Handling N30 Trillion Overdraft Recklessly

Senate Orders CBN to Recover N1.079 Trillion Loans to Farmers, Slams Emefiele for Handling N30 Trillion Overdraft Recklessly

The Senate has issued a directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recover the sum of N1.079 trillion given as loans to farmers under the Anchor Borrowers Loans scheme. This amount was part of the N30 trillion overdraft extended to the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration by the CBN from 2015 to 2023.

Senator Jibrin Isah, chairman of the Senate’s ad-hoc committee investigating the N30 trillion overdraft, instructed the CBN to recover the loans disbursed to farmers through commercial banks. He emphasized the need for prompt action to recover outstanding debts, highlighting the risks associated with loan default.

Isah expressed concern over the lack of supervision by the previous management of the CBN, led by Governor Godwin Emefiele. He criticized Emefiele for unilaterally approving loans without adhering to statutory protocols, such as obtaining approval from the Committee of Governors.

The committee also raised questions about the total amount disbursed under the Ways and Means facility, highlighting discrepancies in the figures provided. Isah underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

In response, CBN officials assured the committee of their commitment to recovering outstanding loans and improving oversight mechanisms. They acknowledged the challenges inherited from the previous administration and pledged to implement measures to address them effectively.

The Senate remains determined to ensure accountability and proper management of public funds, urging the CBN to take decisive action to recover outstanding debts and uphold financial integrity.