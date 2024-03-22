“Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Moscow Boosts Petroleum Exports to Africa Despite Sanctions”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has revealed that despite Western sanctions, Moscow has significantly increased its exports of petroleum products to African nations in recent years.

In an interview for a documentary project on oil published on the Foreign Ministry’s website, Lavrov highlighted the doubling of petroleum product exports to Africa over the past year and a half. Responding to inquiries regarding Russia’s competitive stance, particularly against Iran, in the oil market, Lavrov expressed confidence, stating, “Take Africa. We have doubled the export of petroleum products there over the past year and a half.”

Regarding concerns about Iran’s resurgence in oil trade and economic development, Lavrov emphasized a sense of assurance, stating that the existing framework of OPEC+ facilitates negotiations and compromises effectively. Lavrov underscored the mutually beneficial nature of this arrangement, ensuring that all parties are satisfied.

Following the redirection of energy exports towards Asia and Africa after the EU’s refusal of Moscow’s oil shipments via sea transport due to the Ukraine conflict, Russia witnessed a significant surge in exports to these regions. China and India emerged as prominent purchasers of Russian crude following the shift of cargoes from Europe to the east in response to Western sanctions.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov estimated last July that Moscow would supply approximately 20 million tons of oil and petroleum products to African countries by the end of 2023.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Ghana, Libya, Tunisia, and Togo experienced over 100% annual growth in Russian oil imports in 2023. Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria, the latter being one of Africa’s leading oil producers and exporters, also recorded substantial increases in Russian oil imports last year, according to Kpler data cited by the news agency.