Russia Expands Influence in Niger as US Presence Wanes

Amidst the diminishing Western military footprint, Russia is making moves to bolster its influence in Niger, seizing an opportunity presented by the military junta’s decision to distance itself from the United States.

The announcement by the Niger military to terminate its agreement with the US has raised speculation about potential alliances with Moscow, marking a significant shift in Niger’s foreign policy since the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

With France rethinking its strategy in the region and withdrawing its troops, Niger’s pivot towards Russia reflects a broader trend of former French colonies in Africa distancing themselves from Western allies.

The recent decree eliminating oversight on military spending in Niger has paved the way for potential deals with Russia, as transparency around defence expenditure decreases.

Russia’s approach in Africa has evolved, with the deployment of mercenaries from the Wagner group, now operating under the Kremlin’s umbrella, signaling a more formalized presence in the region.

While the US remains concerned about Russia’s growing influence in Niger, negotiations are underway to explore options for retaining some level of security presence in the country.

France, on the other hand, has expressed discontent with the US’s swift recognition of the junta and is reassessing its approach to the situation.

Despite Russia’s eagerness to expand its foothold in Niger, its capacity for military intervention may be constrained by its commitments in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Russia’s assertive presence in the region signifies its intent to solidify its position in Niger and beyond.