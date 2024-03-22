Ramadan/Lent: Adeleke approves March salary payment, pensions

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In other to ease the ongoing Ramadan fasting and Lenten season for the civil servants, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of salaries and pensions for the month of March.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Friday said the Governor gave the approval despite that the state is yet to receive its monthly federal allocation.

He added that the intention of the governor was to make the period easy for the civil servants, both active and passive.

The statement added that both the active and passive workers would be getting their salary alert any moment in a bid to make Easter celebration joyous for Christians, as the fast-tracked approval covered all categories of state and local government employees including tertiary institutions in the State.

“As I wish muslim and christian faithfuls blessed fasting season, the early payment is a gesture of support for workers whose welfare remains the number one priority of our administration”, the statement noted.