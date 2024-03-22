Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Ramadan/Lent: Adeleke approves March salary payment, pensions

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In other to ease the ongoing Ramadan fasting and Lenten season for the civil servants, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of salaries and pensions for the month of March.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Friday said the Governor gave the approval despite that the state is yet to receive its monthly federal allocation.

He added that the intention of the governor was to make the period easy for the civil servants, both active and passive.

The statement added that both the active and passive workers would be getting their salary alert any moment in a bid to make Easter celebration joyous for Christians, as the fast-tracked approval covered all categories of state and local government employees including tertiary institutions in the State.

“As I wish muslim and christian faithfuls blessed fasting season, the early payment is a gesture of support for workers whose welfare remains the number one priority of our administration”, the statement noted.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Keyamo suspends public-funded foreign travels by officials in the ministry
Next article
JUST IN: WAEC releases results of first CB-WASSCE
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Security News 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Entertainment 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

AFCON 0
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading