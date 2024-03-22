Princess Kate Middleton Discloses Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she is undergoing prophylactic chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. In a private message, the 42-year-old shared that her planned abdominal surgery in January went smoothly, but subsequent tests discovered the presence of cancer, which came as a shock. Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been handling the situation privately for the sake of their young family.

Doctors advised Kate to undergo preventative chemotherapy, and she is currently in the early stages of treatment. She mentioned that it took time to recover from surgery and to explain the situation to her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, in an age-appropriate manner. Kate emphasized her focus on healing and expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received from her husband and others.

The princess began chemotherapy in late February, with no specified end date. Kensington Palace emphasized Kate’s right to medical privacy and stated that they would not disclose the type of cancer. It remains uncertain when Kate will resume official duties, as she will return only when cleared by her medical team.

Kate has not been seen in official engagements since late December, raising speculation and conspiracy theories on social media. A recent Mother’s Day photo of her and her children fueled further speculation after it was revealed to have been edited.