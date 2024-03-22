Menu
Lifestyle News

Princess Kate Middleton Discloses Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she is undergoing prophylactic chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. In a private message, the 42-year-old shared that her planned abdominal surgery in January went smoothly, but subsequent tests discovered the presence of cancer, which came as a shock. Kate and her husband, Prince William, have been handling the situation privately for the sake of their young family.

Doctors advised Kate to undergo preventative chemotherapy, and she is currently in the early stages of treatment. She mentioned that it took time to recover from surgery and to explain the situation to her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, in an age-appropriate manner. Kate emphasized her focus on healing and expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received from her husband and others.

The princess began chemotherapy in late February, with no specified end date. Kensington Palace emphasized Kate’s right to medical privacy and stated that they would not disclose the type of cancer. It remains uncertain when Kate will resume official duties, as she will return only when cleared by her medical team.

Kate has not been seen in official engagements since late December, raising speculation and conspiracy theories on social media. A recent Mother’s Day photo of her and her children fueled further speculation after it was revealed to have been edited.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

