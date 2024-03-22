President Tinubu Extends Birthday Wishes to Tony Elumelu

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Africa’s renowned business leader, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, on the occasion of his birthday today, Friday, March 22.

In a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended the exceptional accomplishments of Elumelu, who serves as the chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, and United Bank for Africa, as well as the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Acknowledging Elumelu’s outstanding contributions to the business landscape and his philanthropic endeavors, President Tinubu highlighted his remarkable leadership in driving investments and creating opportunities for Africa’s vibrant youth.

Furthermore, President Tinubu expressed gratitude to Elumelu for his unwavering commitment to the advancement of Nigeria and for consistently showcasing the nation’s excellence on the global stage.

Wishing Tony Elumelu many more years of health and vigor, President Tinubu praised his dedication to national and continental development, underscoring the importance of his continued efforts in shaping a brighter future for Africa.